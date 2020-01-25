Counterparty (XCP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $6.00

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. During the last seven days, Counterparty has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One Counterparty coin can now be purchased for about $1.38 or 0.00016577 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Zaif and Bittrex. Counterparty has a market cap of $3.62 million and $6.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,351.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.22 or 0.03715763 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00733304 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Counterparty Profile

Counterparty is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,391 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Counterparty’s official website is counterparty.io. The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org. The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Counterparty Coin Trading

Counterparty can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

