Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,875 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after buying an additional 2,496,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after buying an additional 1,836,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $444,882,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $1,274,298.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,875,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSCO stock opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

