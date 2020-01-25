Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $92.97 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $312.08 billion, a PE ratio of 83.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

