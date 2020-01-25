Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after buying an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after buying an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 4.4% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,073,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,311,353,000 after buying an additional 44,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,500.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,387.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,264.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,464.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

