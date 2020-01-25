Country Club Trust Company n.a. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,741 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intel were worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. FIX boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.81.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 137,720 shares in the company, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

