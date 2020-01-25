Country Club Trust Company n.a. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,103,377.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $137.25 per share, with a total value of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $428.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

