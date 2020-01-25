Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 5,196 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,196 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 1.2% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $10,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $281.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

