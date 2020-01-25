Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 5,451 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,451 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $91,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,684,679 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,120,435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $927,935,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,121,797 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $797,793,000 after purchasing an additional 89,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the third quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 5,417,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $705,692,000 after purchasing an additional 171,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

DIS stock opened at $140.08 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

