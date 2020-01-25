COVA 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $799,832.00 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One COVA token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market capitalization of $427,642.00 and $799,832.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COVA alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.