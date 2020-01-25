Covenant Asset Management LLC Sells 5,562 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Covenant Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,562 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 51,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Bank of America by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 159,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

