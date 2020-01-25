Covesting Trading 10.1% Higher Over Last Week (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0755 or 0.00000907 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC and Kucoin. Covesting has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $1,658.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.03090063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00124023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.