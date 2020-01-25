Cream Tops One Day Volume of $19.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, Cream has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Cream has a total market capitalization of $35,808.00 and $19.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BiteBTC, Cryptohub and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

