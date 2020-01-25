CREDIT (CREDIT) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One CREDIT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. In the last week, CREDIT has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $192,517.00 and approximately $38,400.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00056492 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000063 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000304 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

