Creditbit (CRB) Price Hits $0.0007

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Creditbit token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. Creditbit has a market cap of $11,305.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditbit has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Qbic (QBIC) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Creditbit Profile

Creditbit is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,901,017 tokens. Creditbit’s official website is www.creditbit.org. Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditbit is forum.creditbit.org.

Buying and Selling Creditbit

Creditbit can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

