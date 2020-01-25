Credits Trading Down 6.7% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0607 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Gate.io, Tidex and LBank. Credits has a total market cap of $11.29 million and approximately $378,551.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000327 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Mercatox, WazirX, LBank, Gate.io, IDEX, CoinBene, Tidex and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

