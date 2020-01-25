Critical Analysis: HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) versus Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV)

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) and Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

This table compares HDFC Bank and Grupo Supervielle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HDFC Bank 18.25% 14.02% 1.73% Grupo Supervielle 6.09% 18.00% 2.11%

Dividends

HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Grupo Supervielle pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HDFC Bank pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Grupo Supervielle pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HDFC Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Grupo Supervielle has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Supervielle is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.9% of HDFC Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Grupo Supervielle shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HDFC Bank and Grupo Supervielle’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HDFC Bank $16.56 billion 6.49 $3.18 billion $1.66 35.68 Grupo Supervielle $860.71 million 0.32 -$107.49 million $0.77 3.87

HDFC Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Supervielle. Grupo Supervielle is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for HDFC Bank and Grupo Supervielle, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HDFC Bank 0 1 1 0 2.50 Grupo Supervielle 5 0 0 0 1.00

HDFC Bank presently has a consensus price target of $128.63, indicating a potential upside of 117.17%. Grupo Supervielle has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.89%. Given HDFC Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe HDFC Bank is more favorable than Grupo Supervielle.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Grupo Supervielle on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment products, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPOs, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of February 18, 2019, the company had 5,000 branches in India. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle S.A., a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors. The company also offers credit cards; insurance and mutual fund products; and factoring, leasing, cash management, asset management, and microcredit financing services. In addition, it distributes treasury products, such as debt securities; and provides non-financial products and service. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and medium to large-sized companies. It operates 340 access points, including 180 bank branches, 19 banking payment and collection centers, 80 CCF sales points, and 61 consumer financing branches and other sale points, as well as 521 ATMs and 193 self-service terminals. The company was formerly known as Inversiones y Participaciones S.A. and changed its name to Grupo Supervielle S.A. in November 2008. Grupo Supervielle S.A. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.