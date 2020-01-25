Critical Comparison: Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) vs. Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV)

Yangtze River Port and Logistics (NASDAQ:YRIV) and Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Griffin Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yangtze River Port and Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Griffin Industrial Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Griffin Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A N/A -$13.72 million N/A N/A Griffin Industrial Realty $33.80 million 6.08 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Griffin Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Yangtze River Port and Logistics.

Volatility and Risk

Yangtze River Port and Logistics has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Griffin Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.3% of Yangtze River Port and Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Griffin Industrial Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yangtze River Port and Logistics and Griffin Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yangtze River Port and Logistics N/A -8.80% -3.91% Griffin Industrial Realty 13.99% 6.33% 2.27%

Summary

Griffin Industrial Realty beats Yangtze River Port and Logistics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Company Profile

Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited, through its subsidiary, Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Co., Ltd., primarily engages in the real estate and infrastructural development business in the People's Republic of China. It operates Wuhan Yangtze River Newport Logistics Center, a port logistics center located in Wuhan Newport Yangluo Port, Hubei Province of China. The company was formerly known as Yangtze River Development Limited and changed its name to Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited in February 2018. Yangtze River Port and Logistics Limited is headquartered in New York, New York.

Griffin Industrial Realty Company Profile

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida. The company was formerly known as Griffin Land & Nurseries, Inc. and changed its name to Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. in May 2015. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in New York City, New York.

