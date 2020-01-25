Critical Contrast: Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) & US Stem Cell (NASDAQ:USRM)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and US Stem Cell (OTCMKTS:USRM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and US Stem Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 US Stem Cell 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 391.80%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than US Stem Cell.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and US Stem Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -1,101.69% -193.12% -31.37% US Stem Cell -81.39% N/A -313.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of US Stem Cell shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and US Stem Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $21.19 million 33.81 -$203.54 million ($1.92) -2.22 US Stem Cell $6.70 million 0.23 -$2.16 million N/A N/A

US Stem Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 3.01, indicating that its share price is 201% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Stem Cell has a beta of 4.87, indicating that its share price is 387% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats US Stem Cell on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. The company also develops CD38 Directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T) for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases; carcinoembryonic antigen CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of liver metastases of pancreatic cancer; and various human antibodies. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

About US Stem Cell

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of chronic and acute heart damage, and vascular and autoimmune diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates include MyoCell, a clinical therapy designed to populate regions of scar tissue within a patient's heart with autologous muscle cells or cells from a patient's body for enhancing cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients; and AdipoCell, a patient-derived cell therapy for the treatment of acute myocardial infarction, chronic heart ischemia, and lower limb ischemia. The company's product development pipeline includes MyoCell SDF-1, an autologous muscle-derived cellular therapy for improving cardiac function in chronic heart failure patients. It is also developing MyoCath, a deflecting tip needle injection catheter that is used to inject cells into cardiac tissue in therapeutic procedures to treat chronic heart ischemia and congestive heart failure. In addition, the company provides physician and patient based regenerative medicine/cell therapy training, cell collection, and cell storage services; and cell collection and treatment kits for humans and animals, as well operates a cell therapy clinic. The company was formerly known as Bioheart, Inc. and changed its name to U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. in October 2015. U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.

