Critical Review: Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and Wins Finance (NYSE:WINS)

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) and Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weidai and Wins Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weidai $569.19 million 0.32 $87.50 million $1.59 1.60 Wins Finance $100,000.00 2,283.17 $10.49 million N/A N/A

Weidai has higher revenue and earnings than Wins Finance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Weidai shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wins Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Weidai and Wins Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weidai 2 0 0 0 1.00 Wins Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weidai currently has a consensus target price of $5.40, indicating a potential upside of 111.76%. Given Weidai’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Weidai is more favorable than Wins Finance.

Risk and Volatility

Weidai has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wins Finance has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weidai and Wins Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weidai 12.71% 14.56% 7.33% Wins Finance N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Weidai beats Wins Finance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weidai

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Wins Finance

Wins Finance Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing. The company is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Wins Finance Holdings Inc. is a subsidiary of Freeman FinTech Corporation Limited.

