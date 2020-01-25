Critical Survey: INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) versus Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN)

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get INmune Bio alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for INmune Bio and Neon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00 Neon Therapeutics 0 4 2 0 2.33

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $12.33, suggesting a potential upside of 149.16%. Neon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.24, suggesting a potential upside of 481.59%. Given Neon Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neon Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INmune Bio and Neon Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio N/A N/A -$12.44 million N/A N/A Neon Therapeutics N/A N/A -$76.93 million ($5.54) -0.32

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of INmune Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.7% of INmune Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Neon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Neon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -31.84% -30.83% Neon Therapeutics N/A -116.98% -95.27%

Summary

INmune Bio beats Neon Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on engineering and harnessing the innate immune system to treat the patient's cancer. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat diseases comprising hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma; and INB03 that treats patients with advanced cancers with elevated biomarkers of inflammation, including elevated levels of myeloid derived suppressor cells in their blood. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.

About Neon Therapeutics

Neon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.