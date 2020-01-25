CROAT Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $51.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 27.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, CROAT has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. CROAT has a total market cap of $81,252.00 and approximately $51.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 74,871,595 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

