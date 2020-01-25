CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to post sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,346,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,201,000 after buying an additional 329,577 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,581,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,850,000 after buying an additional 73,560 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after buying an additional 442,494 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,396,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,158,000 after buying an additional 90,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 13.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,350,000 after buying an additional 140,864 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $149.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.31. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52-week low of $112.30 and a 52-week high of $150.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.25.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

