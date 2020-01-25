CryCash (CRC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,818.00

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One CryCash token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. CryCash has a total market capitalization of $504,787.00 and approximately $8,818.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CryCash Token Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 5th, 2013. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,779,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io. CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryCash’s official message board is medium.com/@crycash.

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

