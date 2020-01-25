Cryptaur Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and $284.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinBene and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.94 or 0.05532869 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026563 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00128060 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019919 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033545 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptaur Token Profile

Cryptaur (CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,068,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

