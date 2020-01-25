CrypticCoin (CRYP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $375,581.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $375,581.00 and $4,701.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00581338 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00119317 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00117887 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001442 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

