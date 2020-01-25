Crypto Sports (CSPN) Market Cap Reaches $538,424.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002709 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $538,424.00 and approximately $923.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,529,996 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,932 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

