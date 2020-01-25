CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $338.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BiteBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $153,649.00 and approximately $338.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $262.87 or 0.03140736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00202852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00124087 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

