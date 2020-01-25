Cryptocean Trading 16.1% Lower This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003500 BTC on exchanges including Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.90 million and $94,306.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00036843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $463.19 or 0.05516430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026574 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00128389 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019861 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00033595 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.