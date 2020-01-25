Cryptonite Trading Down 6.4% Over Last Week (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Cryptonite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand and FreiExchange. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $59,060.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,336.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.46 or 0.01925534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.03711738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00640069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00735302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00100859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010899 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029407 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.47 or 0.00581531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin. Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info.

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

Cryptonite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

