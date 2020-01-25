Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Reaches $0.0254

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.74 million and $30.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000305 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.42 or 0.05517866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033587 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

