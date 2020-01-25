Cryptopay (CPAY) Price Tops $0.0259

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 25th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $41.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,363,490 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

