CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lowered its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 439,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. CubeSmart accounts for about 2.3% of Presima Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Presima Inc. owned 0.23% of CubeSmart worth $13,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 12.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 186,760 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $801,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CubeSmart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

NYSE CUBE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. 1,595,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,022. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $29.05 and a 52-week high of $36.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.21). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.49%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

