Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cubic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is $0.20. Cubic posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cubic.

Get Cubic alerts:

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.34 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cubic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cubic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.50.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.96 per share, with a total value of $99,833.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,406 shares in the company, valued at $204,223.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David F. Melcher acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.88 per share, with a total value of $59,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,897. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,065 shares of company stock valued at $246,789. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUB stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $66.19. 498,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,828. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cubic has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $75.20.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cubic (CUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.