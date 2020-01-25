Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals an industry rank of 104 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPIX shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.90 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.10). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,543 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.94% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

