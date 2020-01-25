Curecoin (CURE) Market Capitalization Reaches $811,927.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $811,927.00 and approximately $5,508.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Curecoin

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,407,489 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net.

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

