Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $686.28 Million

Equities analysts expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post $686.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $694.00 million and the lowest is $679.10 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $648.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $614.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.57, for a total transaction of $214,824.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,444 shares of company stock worth $3,694,814. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CW opened at $147.49 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright has a twelve month low of $108.96 and a twelve month high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.63.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

