Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

CWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

CWK stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 424,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,842. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.98. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.67.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 84,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,137.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 936,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,078.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Asia Advisors Vi, Inc. sold 4,321,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $78,555,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,446,365 shares of company stock worth $80,882,183. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

