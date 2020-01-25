CVCoin Achieves Market Cap of $394,460.00 (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, CVCoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0319 or 0.00000382 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $394,460.00 and $20,798.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.03098914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203052 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CVCoin

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. The official message board for CVCoin is www.crypviser-forum.com. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin, HADAX, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

