CyberMiles Price Hits $0.0110 (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, CoinBene, Binance and Tokenomy. CyberMiles has a market cap of $8.80 million and $1.58 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00641460 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000996 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073974 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008016 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Zebpay, Binance, Bibox, Koinex, Bithumb, BCEX, Huobi, IDEX, DragonEX, OKEx, Tokenomy, IDCM and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.