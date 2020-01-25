DADI 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,889.00 (DADI)

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One DADI token can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000705 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Cobinhood. Over the last seven days, DADI has traded up 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. DADI has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $71,889.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.37 or 0.03111776 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00203138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00123951 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DADI

DADI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi. DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here. DADI’s official website is dadi.cloud/en.

DADI Token Trading

DADI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, IDEX, Kucoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DADI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

