DAEX (DAX) Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, DAEX has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market cap of $965,780.00 and $147,914.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036952 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $460.42 or 0.05517866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026490 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00128662 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00019939 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033587 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io.

Buying and Selling DAEX

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.