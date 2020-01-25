Dai Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $103.25 million and $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, Gatecoin, OasisDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.92 or 0.03103059 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011993 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00204027 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124027 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, Ethfinex, OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Bibox, AirSwap, HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.