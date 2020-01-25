Dai Trading Up 0.8% This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00011892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and AirSwap. Dai has a total market cap of $103.25 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.80 or 0.03144515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00202410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00029320 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00123870 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s launch date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,700,452 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Radar Relay, HitBTC, OasisDEX, AirSwap, Bancor Network, Bibox, Gatecoin, Kyber Network, Gate.io, DDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

