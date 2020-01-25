Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Dana in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 32,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $572,264.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,076.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dwayne Matthews sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $619,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,482.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,851 shares of company stock worth $1,367,964 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $140,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $145,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Dana during the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Dana by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

DAN traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.32. 834,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,686. Dana has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

