Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.69.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Danaher by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 632,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $90,331,000 after buying an additional 58,328 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Danaher by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,134,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $162,109,000 after buying an additional 182,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,124,005. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.