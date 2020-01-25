Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC increased its position in Danaher by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,507 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 129,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 55,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of DHR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.25. 1,970,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,124,005. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $104.50 and a one year high of $164.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.04%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.