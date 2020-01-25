DAO.Casino (BET) 1-Day Volume Hits $92,203.00

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One DAO.Casino token can currently be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. DAO.Casino has a total market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $92,203.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001819 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,151.91 or 0.97303762 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

DAO.Casino (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.