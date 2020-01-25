DAO.Casino Reaches Market Cap of $3.21 Million (BET)

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar. DAO.Casino has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and $119,952.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO.Casino token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000231 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAO.Casino’s official website is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO.Casino using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

