DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.70 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, DAOstack has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One DAOstack token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001571 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX and Hotbit. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $5.70 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAOstack

DAOstack was first traded on May 1st, 2018. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,403,670 tokens. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DAOstack Token Trading

DAOstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

