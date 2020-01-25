DAPS Coin (DAPS) Achieves Market Cap of $2.63 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Bitmart, SWFT, Bitbox and STEX. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $13,070.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.03 or 0.05534126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026557 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00128446 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020157 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00033630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002659 BTC.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin (DAPS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitmart, Bitbox, STEX, SWFT and txbit.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

